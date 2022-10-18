New Suit

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Continental Divide Insurance Company. The suit, which names Rumba Tours LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Continental in an underlying lawsuit for worker's compensation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23392, Continental Divide Insurance Company v. Rumba Tours, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 18, 2022, 6:13 PM