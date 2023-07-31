New Suit - Insurance

Continental Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against TAMKO Building Products on Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by HeplerBroom and Herold & Sager, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in several underlying product liability lawsuits; according to the complaint, the defendant started receiving claims in 2017, but did not notify the plaintiff of any claims until Feb. 2020. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00541, Continental Casualty Co. et al. v. TAMKO Building Products LLC.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Continental Casualty Company

The Continental Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

HeplerBroom

defendants

Tamko Building Products, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute