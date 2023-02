New Suit

Continental Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by in-house counsel, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit for claims relating to a broken mailbox door panel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80198, Continental Casualty Co. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 5:06 PM