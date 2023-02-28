New Suit - Contract

Dentons Sirote filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court on behalf of engine manufacturer Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc. The complaint pursues claims against I.T.F. Group Corp. and Impianti Trattamenti Finiture S.R.I. for failing to deliver a contracted flex pressing machine system that met the design and production specifications that Continental expected. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00072, Continental Aerospace Technologies, Inc. v. I.T.F. Group Corp., a Delaware Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 28, 2023, 4:09 PM