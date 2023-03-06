Who Got The Work

Gina A. Johnson, Benjamin E. Weed and Melissa M. Haulcomb of K&L Gates have stepped in to defend Conduent Business Services in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 20 in Texas Western District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Contiguity LLC, asserts a single patent related to a system and method for identifying traffic congestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez, is 6:23-cv-00038, Contiguity, LLC v. Conduent Business Services, LLC.

Business Services

March 06, 2023, 5:14 AM