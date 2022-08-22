Who Got The Work

Mackenzie Martin and James S. Blank of Baker McKenzie have stepped in as defense counsel to EAN Holdings d/b/a Enterprise Rent-A-Car in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 8 in Texas Eastern District Court by Budo Law on behalf of Context Directions, Budo Law on behalf of Context Directions LLC, asserts three patents aimed at detecting whether a mobile device is in a moving vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:22-cv-00577, Context Directions LLC v. Ean Holdings, LLC d/b/a Enterprise Rent A Center et al.

Automotive

August 22, 2022, 7:35 AM