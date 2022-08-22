Who Got The Work

Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Avis Budget Group and its subsidiaries, Budget Rent a Car and Avis Car Rental, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 8 in Texas Eastern District Court by Budo Law on behalf of Context Directions LLC, asserts three patents aimed at detecting whether a mobile device is in a moving vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:22-cv-00575, Context Directions LLC v. Avis Budget Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 22, 2022, 7:38 AM