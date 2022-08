News From Law.com

The Nov. 8 election for Saratoga County district attorney—in the state's second-fastest growing county—is a rare competitive race for the office. County election officials couldn't put a precise year on the last contested November race for DA, but Democrat Michael Phillips said his challenge to incumbent Republican DA Karen Heggen is the first in more than 50 years.

August 15, 2022, 5:36 PM