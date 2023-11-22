Contestant 286: Broward Lawyer Vying for $4.5M on Netflixs S...

News From Law.com

Netflix has unveiled a new reality competition show inspired by its 2021 global hit drama series "Squid Game," featuring 456 contestants vying for a $4.56 million prize. A South Florida litigator is the only attorney among the record-breaking crowd vying for what promoters say is the largest purse in TV history. "The producers probably thought I was going to get eliminated early, but you know, let's get one token attorney in there," said Chad Van Horn, a Fort Lauderdale-based bankruptcy lawyer and founding partner of Van Horn Law Group.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 22, 2023, 1:56 PM

