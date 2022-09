New Suit - Employment

Kroger was sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by attorney Tod J. Thompson on behalf of Stephanie Conteh, a former utility worker, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the human resources department about being physically assaulted and subjected to disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00513, Conteh v. The Kroger Co.