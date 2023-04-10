Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd senior associate Todd Small has entered an appearance for the Independent Order of Foresters doing business as Foresters Financial and Foresters in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed life insurance claim, was filed Feb. 24 in Indiana Southern District Court by attorney Ikedigbo Nnaemeka on behalf of Swaray Conteh and Beth Pope. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II, is 1:23-cv-00340, Conteh et al v. The Independent Order Of Foresters.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 9:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Beth Pope

Swaray Conteh

Plaintiffs

Ikedigbo Nnaemeka, Legal Counsel

defendants

The Independent Order Of Foresters

The Independent Order Of Foresters, dba Foresters Financial and Foresters

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute