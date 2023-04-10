Frost Brown Todd senior associate Todd Small has entered an appearance for the Independent Order of Foresters doing business as Foresters Financial and Foresters in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed life insurance claim, was filed Feb. 24 in Indiana Southern District Court by attorney Ikedigbo Nnaemeka on behalf of Swaray Conteh and Beth Pope. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II, is 1:23-cv-00340, Conteh et al v. The Independent Order Of Foresters.
Insurance
April 10, 2023, 9:30 AM