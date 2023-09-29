Mathew R. Groseclose of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for Christy LE JL Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 23 in North Carolina Western District Court by Vista IP Law Group LLP and Fox Rothschild on behalf of Contego Spa Designs Inc., asserts a single patent related to overflow protection of a pedicure basin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00533, Contego Spa Designs, Inc. v. Christy Le JL Corporation et al.
Technology
September 29, 2023, 9:29 AM