Who Got The Work

Mathew R. Groseclose of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for Christy LE JL Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 23 in North Carolina Western District Court by Vista IP Law Group LLP and Fox Rothschild on behalf of Contego Spa Designs Inc., asserts a single patent related to overflow protection of a pedicure basin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00533, Contego Spa Designs, Inc. v. Christy Le JL Corporation et al.

Technology

September 29, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Contego Spa Designs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vista Ip Law Group LLP

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Christy Le

Christy Le JL Corporation

Christy Le JL Corporation d/b/a US Nails

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims