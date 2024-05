News From Law.com

R. Bruce McLean, longtime chairman and leader of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, died on Thursday. He was 77. McLean joined Akin in 1973, quickly establishing himself as a leading litigator, handling disputes between companies and the federal government, including securing a multibillion-dollar settlement for the U.S. refining industry in Re: Department of Energy Stripper Well Litigation.

May 09, 2024, 6:24 PM

