The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued car loan servicer USASF Servicing LLC on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit contends that USASF engaged in unfair acts and practices by misapplying consumer payments, wrongfully repossessing dozen of consumers' vehicles and charging twice for collateral protection insurance during each billing cycle along with other issues. The case is 1:23-cv-03433, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Usasf Servicing, LLC.

August 03, 2023, 6:10 AM

