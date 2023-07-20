New Suit - CFPB Enforcement

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued lease-to-own financing company Snap Finance and other Snap entities Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of making false threats against consumers and illegally luring consumers into expensive financing through misleading advertisements and insufficient disclosures. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00462, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Snap Finance et al.

Government

July 20, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Plaintiffs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

defendants

Snap Finance

Snap Finance Holdings

Snap Rto

Snap Second Look

Snap U.S. Holdings

