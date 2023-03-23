New Suit - Consumer

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued debt collector Portfolio Recovery Associates Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court for claims under the Consumer Financial Protection Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The Bureau alleges that the defendant collected millions of dollars from consumers using illegal practices, including collecting on debts that were too old to be enforced, and suing consumers over unenforceable debts. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00110, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC.

Government

March 23, 2023, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Plaintiffs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

defendants

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

nature of claim: 890/