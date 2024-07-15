Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Norton Rose Fulbright have entered appearances for Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, a provider of private student loans, in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed May 31 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, contends that the defendant has failed to recognize some private student loans that were discharged in bankruptcy. According the complaint, the defendant provides debt information about discharged loans to consumer reporting agencies as if the debts are still owed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 1:24-cv-00896, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

Government

July 15, 2024, 10:09 AM

