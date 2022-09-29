New Suit

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued MoneyLion Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries Thursday in New York Southern District Court to enforce the Military's Lending Act's protection of active-duty servicemembers and their dependents. The court action accuses the defendants of imposing fees that exceed the Act's limit of 36% military annual percentage rate. The lawsuit further contends that the defendants collected on these fees and unlawfully inserting arbitration clauses in their contracts with servicemembers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08308, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. MoneyLion Technologies Inc. et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 4:04 PM