New Suit

The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection sued James R. Carnes and Melissa C. Carnes Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit accuses James of fraudulently transferring more than $12 million to the Melissa C. Carnes Revocable Trust during the Bureau's investigation into him for allegedly orchestrating an illegal payday lending business. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02151, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Carnes et al.

Government

April 05, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Plaintiffs

United States Attorney'S Office - District Of Kansas

defendants

James R. Carnes

Melissa C. Carnes

nature of claim: 890/