The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court against Active Network, a provider of fintech services for participants in charity events. The court action accuses the company of deceiving customers into unwittingly enrolling in a 'discount club' that automatically applies a hidden annual fee to their accounts. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00898, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Active Network, LLC.

October 18, 2022, 12:59 PM