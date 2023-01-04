New Suit - Consumer

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Credit Acceptance Corp. on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of charging excessive interest rates and conducting predatory lending practices in connection with loans for used vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00038, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al. v. Credit Acceptance Corp.

Government

January 04, 2023, 7:51 PM