Consumer Finance Law Enforcer Takes Private Practice Job at ...

After 30 years of enforcing consumer protection laws in the financial sector, government attorney Alice Hrdy has taken a job advising Morgan, Lewis & Bockius' financial services clients from the firm's Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Hrdy's transition to private practice follows a combined three-decade career of prosecuting fraud cases against financial institutions at the Federal Trade Commission and supervising banks and nonbanks at the CFPB.

July 01, 2024, 5:00 AM