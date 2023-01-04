Consumer Class Action Over Evenflo Booster Seats Gets a Rest...

News From Law.com

A federal appeals court refused to rehear its Nov. 23 decision reversing dismissal of a consolidated class action complaint brought on behalf of consumers of Evenflo "Big Kid" booster seats. The consumers had alleged they overpaid for the booster seats given misstatements about their safety, but U.S. District Judge Denise Casper found they had no standing last year. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit reversed that holding and, on Wednesday, denied a petition for rehearing.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 3:27 PM