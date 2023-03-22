Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract and defamation lawsuit against the American Arbitration Association to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Wade Law Group, centers on an underlying complaint filed by a third party with plaintiff Consumer Action Law Group and a dispute over how it was handled in arbitration. The case is 2:23-cv-02152, Consumer Action Law Group PC v. American Arbitration Association, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 22, 2023, 9:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Consumer Action Law Group PC

defendants

American Arbitration Association, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract