New Suit - Trade Secrets

Rently, a software company which provides self-guided property tours and other real estate solutions, filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete, accuses a former employee of posting the plaintiff's source code on github.com, an online repository for software development. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07438, Consumer 2.0 Inc. d/b/a Rently v. Fu.