Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis and Porter Hedges on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Healix Holdings LLC, Healix Pathology and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson on behalf of Alpha Genomix Laboratories Inc. and Consultative Genomics LLC, accuses the defendants of misappropriating confidential information. The case is 1:23-cv-02341, Consultative Genomics, LLC et al v. Spruill et al.

Business Services

May 26, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Alpha Genomix Laboratories, Inc.

Consultative Genomics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson, Llc - S. Ga

Griffin Durham Tanner & Clarkson LLC

defendants

Healix Holdings, LLC

Healix Pathology, LLC

Healix Pathology, LLP

Shea Spruill

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Porter Hedges

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct