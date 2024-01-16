Construction Litigation Expected to Trend Up in 2024 Followi...

News From Law.com

After years of Miami's skyline shapeshifting, local construction lawyers are expecting a big year as litigation surrounding defects and slowdowns are set to trend upward. South Florida is no stranger to predictions of impending construction defects, but because there was such a big demand for housing and residential projects, many projects were rushed through. But in some completed buildings, the defects are starting to show as other projects still under construction face slowdowns, creating more work for attorneys in the space.

