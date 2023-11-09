Construction Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Look ...

News From Law.com

Supply chain issues. Labor shortages. A lack of qualified subcontractors. Even amid a building boom, the construction industry faces a number of challenges, many of which lead to legal disputes and other claims. As courts continue to work through COVID-related backlogs, we're seeing an increase in construction lawsuits of all kinds. What types of issues should construction attorneys, mediators and arbitrators should be aware of? And what kind of role can mediation and arbitration play in this area of law?

Florida

November 09, 2023, 3:40 PM

nature of claim: /