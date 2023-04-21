Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against five insurance companies, including subsidiaries of Markel, W.R. Berkley and Liberty Mutual, on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Construction Enterprises Inc., seeks a declaration that property damage resulting from work performed by a subcontractor is covered under a general liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00383, Construction Enterprises, Inc. v. Gemini Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 21, 2023, 1:33 PM