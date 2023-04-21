New Suit

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against five insurance companies, including subsidiaries of Markel, W.R. Berkley and Liberty Mutual, on Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Construction Enterprises Inc., seeks a declaration that property damage resulting from work performed by a subcontractor is covered under a general liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00383, Construction Enterprises, Inc. v. Gemini Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Construction Enterprises, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Evanston Insurance Company

Allied World National Assurance Company

Colony Insurance Company

Gemini Insurance Company

Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute