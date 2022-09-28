Constitutional Debate Over Equal Rights Amendment Lands at D...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday weighed whether the Equal Rights Amendment, fought for by its supporters for decades, must be recognized in the U.S. Constitution, or if the states failed to ratify the amendment prior to a deadline. Three state legislatures that recently ratified the stalled amendment—Nevada, Illinois and Virginia—sued in 2020 to force the archivist of the United States to certify the amendment, which would constitutionally guarantee legal gender equality for women and men.

September 28, 2022, 3:22 PM