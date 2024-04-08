Constitutional Challenge Targets Casinos Exemption From Anti...

News From Law.com

New Jersey is facing a constitutional challenge over a state law allowing smoking in casinos. Excluding the state's gambling casinos from its Smoke Free Air Act violates workers' constitutional right to safety, according to a suit filed by a labor union and an anti-smoking group. The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that excluding casino workers from the indoor smoking ban is unconstitutional and asks the state to end its exclusion of casino workers from that law.

