Constellation Services International filed an interpleader complaint against Walter Anderson, a telecommunications entrepreneur who pled guilty to tax evasion in 2006, and other claimants on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler, seeks to resolve competing claims to CSI shares held by Anderson's company Space Inc., which were acquired from Anderson's other company Gold & Appel as part of an allegedly fraudulent transfer. According to the complaint, Anderson has requested that the CSI shares be distributed to him, but creditors may have competing claims in ongoing bankruptcy proceedings against Gold & Appel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00762, Constellation Services International Inc. v. Anderson et al.

