New Suit - Contract

Constellation NewEnergy filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dekalb Center on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid energy bills, was brought by Foley & Lardner. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07818, Constellation NewEnergy Inc. v. Dekalb Center LLC.

Energy

December 22, 2022, 5:13 PM