Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NextEra Energy, the Florida-based electric utilities company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Jackson Walker on behalf of Constellation Energy Generation, accuses Nextera of failing to deliver natural gas to the plaintiff during Winter Storm Uri in accordance with an executed master agreement. The case is 4:23-cv-01382, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC v. Nextera Energy Marketing, LLC.

Energy

April 13, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Constellation Energy Generation, LLC

defendants

Nextera Energy Marketing, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract