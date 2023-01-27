Constangy Brooks Names New Macon Office Managing Partner | L...

News From Law.com

An Atlanta-based law firm has named the new managing partner for its Macon office. In a Tuesday news release, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete announced it chose W. Jonathan Martin II for that role. The firm employs 215 attorneys in offices across 17 states. "We are excited to have Jonathan step into this role to continue our firm's longstanding success and community engagement in Macon," Neil Wasser, the firm's executive committee's chair, said in the release.

Legal Services

January 27, 2023, 3:57 PM