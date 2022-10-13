Consovoy McCarthy Backs DC Restaurant in Fight Over COVID-19...

News From Law.com

A Washington, D.C., restaurant that became a focal point for flaunting mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the District of Columbia Department of Health after the agency pulled its license in early 2022. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of restaurant owner Eric Flannery, his company, Drane Flannery Restaurant, and his restaurant, The Big Board, alleges that the agency and city violated D.C.'s Home Rule Act by enacting pandemic health policies without congressional approval.

October 13, 2022, 11:52 AM