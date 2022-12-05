New Suit - Patent

Urban Outfitters was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC. The court action asserts two patents for e-commerce technology that generates user-specific product recommendations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06808, Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 1:31 PM