Kroger was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC, asserts two patents related to electronic transaction processing over a wireless network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04182, Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC v. The Kroger Co.

June 29, 2023, 6:10 AM

Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC

Devlin Law Firm LLC

The Kroger Co.

