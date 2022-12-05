New Suit - Patent

Tapestry, the parent company of Kate Spade and Coach, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC. The court action asserts two patents for e-commerce technology that generates user-specific product recommendations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06806, Consolidated Transaction Processing LLC v. Tapestry, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 1:46 PM