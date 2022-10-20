New Suit - Trade Secrets

Butler Snow filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of portable building and shed manufacturer Consolidated Industries d/b/a Weather King Portable Buildings. The suit pursues claims against nine former Weather King employees and American Barn Co. for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01230, Consolidated Industries, LLC d/b/a Weather King Portable Buildings v. Maupin et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 20, 2022, 7:56 AM