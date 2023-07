Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Axis Insurance to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Kritzer Law Group on behalf of Consolidated Edison, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case is 1:23-cv-06468, Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc. v. Axis Insurance Co.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Consolidated Edison Company Of New York, Inc.

defendants

Axis Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute