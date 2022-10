New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court seeking over $5 million on behalf of Consolidated Asset Recovery Systems. The suit targets Tricolor Auto Acceptance and Flexi Compras Autos over allegedly past due invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00119, Consolidated Asset Recovery Systems, Inc. v. Tricolor Auto Acceptance, LLC et al.

Technology

October 03, 2022, 6:53 PM