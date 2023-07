New Suit - Contract

Steptoe & Johnson filed a lawsuit Tuesday in West Virginia Southern District Court on behalf of CONSOL Energy. The complaint, centered on a $5 million settlement arising from an underlying coal leasing dispute, seeks payment of the amount plus interest from James H. Booth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00481, Consol Energy Inc. v. Booth.

West Virginia

July 12, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Consol Energy Inc.

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

defendants

James H. Booth

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract