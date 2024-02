News From Law.com

With a longer-term push on billing rates and a durable performance across borders and practices, Dorsey & Whitney pushed up gross revenue by 6.7% and profits per equity partner by nearly 5% last year. Those increases propelled the Minneapolis-founded Am Law 100 firm's gross revenue to more than $467.4 million and profits per partner to $979,000. Amid just under a 2% head count increase, the firm's revenue per lawyer rose about 5% to $890,000.

Legal Services

February 21, 2024, 3:37 PM

nature of claim: /