New Suit - Employment

E-discovery and legal solutions platform Consilio filed a tortious interference lawsuit against competitor Trustpoint.One on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Carlton Fields and Steptoe & Johnson, accuses the defendant of hiring a former Consilio employee despite knowing that he was subject to a non-compete agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00050, Consilio LLC v. Trustpoint.One.

Legal Services

January 12, 2023, 6:00 PM