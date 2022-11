New Suit - Data Breach

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell filed a data breach lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Considine Investment Co. The suit accuses an unnamed defendant of targeting the email account of the company's vice president and treasurer for cyberattack, and intercepting over $5 million via fraudulent wire transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03082, Considine Investment Company v. Doe I.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 7:45 PM