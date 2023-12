News From Law.com

Last month, Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace, following a five-day trial, found that former President Donald Trump "acted with the specific intent to disrupt the Electoral College certification of President Biden's electoral victory through unlawful means," and further found that "Trump incited an insurrection on January 6, 2021" (final order, pp. 90-91 in Anderson, et al. v. Griswold and Intervenor Donald J. Trump).

