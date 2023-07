News From Law.com

In-state tuition rates for out-of-state students at the University of North Texas will be repealed following an appeals court decision to vacate a federal district court's permanent injunction. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, known as one of the nation's most conservative appellate courts, voted against the Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation in a case that alleged preferential treatment for aliens versus out-of-state students.

Education

July 11, 2023, 3:59 PM

nature of claim: /