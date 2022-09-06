Conservative Advocacy Group Hires Legal Chief to Fight Biden...

News From Law.com

Atlanta-based onservative advocacy group Job Creators Network Foundation has hired Karen Harned as chief legal officer. Harned, who is based in Washington, D.C., is now spearheading a challenge against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. She is the former executive director of the Small Business Legal Center for the National Federation of Independent Business and managed the legal team that successfully challenged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain employers.

District of Columbia

September 06, 2022, 1:03 PM