Consequential and Direct Damages in Spotlight Amid Energy Fi...

A Houston appeals court remanded a case for reconsideration of damages involving a dispute over insurance coverage that arose from a workplace death. A key issue raised had to do with refereeing claims over whether damages were consequential or direct, something the Fourteenth District Court of Appeals recognized in its opinion is not well defined in Texas caselaw. In Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA v. Kinder Morgan Petcoke, the plaintiff sued Kinder Morgan after both companies settled a wrongful death claim with the family of Gary Counts, a Kinder Morgan employee killed in 2015 at a Total refinery.

Energy

September 15, 2022, 4:35 PM